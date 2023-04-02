Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna's dance-off on Naatu Naatu is unmissable

Indian actresses Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna put up an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning track "Nacho Nacho", the Hindi version of "Naatu Naatu", on the second day of NMACC's opening extravaganza in Mumbai. A video of their dance battle is going viral online.

The clip shows Alia sporting a short white dress while Rashmika is seen wearing a gold saree. The two graciously moved to the beats of the RRR song and left the audience spellbound. Many hooted for the two fashionistas as they flaunted their dancing prowess.

Check out the viral video below!

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Wow, well-coordinated and executed." Another commented, "Two of my most favourite actresses in one frame." And, one said, "I think they're giving a touch competition to Jr NTR and Ram Charan."

"Naatu Naatu" fever is reigning supreme ever since the song drew global attention even before it bagged the Oscar. Rashmika also performed on the peppy track at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, this is not Alia's first stage performance of the song, which was originally filmed on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. At an award function a few months back, the diva danced on the track in a white saree and left everyone spell-struck. She was also joined on stage by Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana.

The cross-cultural hit bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, and "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

