Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted together at Mumbai airport amid wedding rumours | Video

If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to take wedding vows in the presence of their loved ones and embark on a new journey together as husband and wife. Their recent outings have added to the speculations and fans are convinced that the two are tying the knot soon. But, they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship and are yet to officially confirm the news of their wedding.

On Sunday morning, they were clicked together at the Mumbai airport with their entourage. They didn't speak to the paps at the airport and quickly made their way out of the departure gate. The two were all smiles and engrossed in a conversation as they sat in their car and waited for the way to clear.

Check out the viral video below!

In the videos posted by paparazzi online, Parineeti can be seen dressed in a black top, jacket and denim pants whereas Raghav can be seen donning a beige shirt with denim pants.

Earlier this week, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together at the Delhi airport.

Interestingly, Parineeti's actress-sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the city with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. And, many are speculating that the family of three have landed in India's financial capital to attend the rumoured wedding festivities.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met each other during their university days in the UK and they have been close friends since. The duo was first spotted together at an event in London earlier this year.

On the movie front, Pari will be next seen in Chamkila as Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline. The 34-year-old was last seen in Uunchai.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE