Shah Rukh's stunning performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan goes viral | Video

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan grooved to the tunes of his hit number "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from his blockbuster film Pathaan on the second day of the NMACC event in Mumbai. The actor was later joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on stage as he grooved to the song.

Looking dapper as usual, the three Bollywood actors matched steps and flaunted their dancing prowess in front of a huge audience. While SRK picked a black sherwani for the performance, Varun opted for a white T-shirt and black pants. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a charcoal vest along with black pants.

The video of the three stars performing on the stage is doing rounds online and it has been viewed by millions of fans. Check it out below!

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "This is iconic beyond imagination." Another wrote, "Nobody can match SRK's style." And, one said, "The spectators are so lucky."

Shah Rukh's Pathaan was helmed by Siddharth Anand and it also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Filmography

SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller Jawan, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from this, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

Varun is currently working on the official Hindi version of Citadel, helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The action-packed series will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has the upcoming social drama Bawaal in the pipeline. It is set to hit the theatres on October 6. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Ranveer will feature next in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director. It is all set to release in July this year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE