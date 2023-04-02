Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and other celebs who've been spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, so far

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour started on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. And, to witness the pop sensation make the crowd go crazy with her peppy tracks on the sold-out shows, several high-profile celebrities stepped out in the last two weeks.

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie were among the thousands of Swifties who reached AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night (April 1) for the concert show. The two were spotted cheering for Taylor from the crowd.

Selena and her sister are spotted at the show tonight! #TSTheErasTour #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7L7h7caVeF — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 2, 2023

They also dressed to support the singer. While Selena channelled the Folklore era with her hair pulled back and a white dress paired with a cardigan, her sister wore a purple gown reminiscent of Taylor's Speak Now era.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone attended the opening night of the tour at Glendale, and a clip of her dancing to Taylor's hit track "You Belong With Me" went viral on TikTok.

Emma Roberts, who has played pivotal roles in Wild Child, Holidate and Scream 4 among others, was in Las Vegas for Taylor's second stop, and was captured doing a singalong to "Style".

📹 | Emma Watson, Este Haim and Claire Winter all attended Taylor Swift’s #TSTheErasTour of night 1 Las Vegas

pic.twitter.com/hWKvYo1Wiv — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 25, 2023

Shania Twain attended "The Eras Tour" last night! pic.twitter.com/2TjARizEaG — Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftWorldNews) March 26, 2023

Emma Watson was also seen at the Eras tour in Las Vegas. She attended the concert with Brendan Wallace, her ex-boyfriend.

Diplo, on the other hand, admitted to turning into a Swiftie after attending her show in Las Vegas. We also saw Shania Twain dancing to the 1989 single "Blank Space" in Las Vegas.

Others who've attended Taylor's Eras tour, so far, are Laura Dern, Ellen Pompeo, JJ Watt, Marcus Mumford, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE