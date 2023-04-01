Zendaya made heads turn in stunning blue sequin saree at NMACC gala - see pics

After a long wait, Zendaya and Tom Holland have finally stepped out. The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie stars are in India for an event hosted in the country's financial capital, Mumbai. On Saturday night, the Euphoria actor made a grand entrance on Day 2 of the NMACC gala.

Zendaya, who is known for her slaying fashion looks, gave us one more swoon-worthy look from her designer wardrobe on Saturday. Wearing a dark blue sequined saree, the Spider-Man actress shelled major fashion goals at the star-studded event, which saw the presence of many prominent personalities from Hollywood and Bollywood like supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Penélope Cruz, and fashion stylist Law Roach, among others.

Zendaya's jaw-dropping look:

For the starry night, Zendaya opted to go desi, as she chose to wear a saree, a traditional Indian dress. She showed off her curves in the blingy dark blue saree with the floral work at the bottom. She paired her saree with the shiny golden colour blouse with a deep neckline.

She rounded out her look with a golden bracelet and a small pair of earrings. For her hair, she chose a centre-parted messy hairstyle and kept her makeup minimal.

Zendaya happily posed for the paps present at the event.

Amid all the feud rumours between the two, stylist Law Roach was also present at the event and he happily posed with Zendaya.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland was looking dashing in his all-black look. For the night, he chose to wear a black coat with formal pants, which he paired with a white shirt.