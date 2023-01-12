Varisu movie Day 1 Box Office Collection: How much Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna Tamil drama earned?

The Tollywood icon Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Varisu was released on 11 January on Wednesday. Vamshi Paidipally is the director and writer of the action-thriller movie Varisu. Fans have referred to the movie as a blockbuster despite the fact that reviews have been varied. The film marks Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally's debut in the Tamil language. Along with Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna plays major parts in the movie. Vijay portrays a young man who returns to his family during a difficult time as a rival company tries to harm them. Check to learn the family drama and action thriller's domestic and international box office take.

Moviegoers have given Varisu mixed reviews, and the film's opening day advance sales totalled Rs 11 crore. Varisu achieved Rs 1 crore on its opening day in the Northern regions of the nation, compared to Thunivu's Rs 50 lakhs. A massive amount for the business, the films' total gross national receipts on January 12 are predicted to surpass Rs 50 crore.

Varisu has outperformed Thunivu's box office earnings everywhere but Tamil Nadu. The action movie Thunivu, starring Thala Ajith and Manju Warrier, had a nationwide gross of over Rs 26 crore; Thunivu's total has reportedly reached approximately Rs 28.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Trade analysts predict that the movie would do well over the course of the five-day Pongal weekend and bring in between Rs 75 crore and Rs 80 crore. It appears that Vijay's star power and attractiveness as an actor may be enough to make the movie a financial success. The release of the Hindi and Telugu dubs on Friday is predicted to help the movie a bit.

Varisu Day Box Office Collection nationally, worldwide