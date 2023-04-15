Vanessa Hudgens wishes to break 'demonic' stigma around witchcraft

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens, who made a name for herself in showbiz by playing Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's runaway hit High School Musical, says she has "manifested" every successful thing in her life.

The actress recently got engaged to Cole Tucker. And, in terms of the professional front, she recently explored her witchy side in the new documentary Dead Hot: Season of the Witch.

The 34-year-old actress explained in a recent interview that she has asked the universe for everything in both her professional and personal life.

"I've manifested my relationship, my home, my career. There's so much. As long as you're really specific, it might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it's always gonna come back in some way," Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight.

She went on to add that she "connects" with angels every day and finds it "empowering" to be able to keep in touch with spirituality as she explained that she was drawn to take part in the Tubi project in order to "heal ancestral trauma".

The actress further added, "Cause they're always there with you, so I've been connecting. I always take a moment to connect to spirit, and the easiest for me is my spiritual brigade. It's just like a really empowering, grounding, protective thing to be able to do consciously. In a crazy world, I do it often."

"I kinda wanted to figure out who they were specifically so I can be more intimate with them, and I definitely got that. I mean, I've always said that the only way to heal ancestral trauma is to shine a light on it, and witchcraft has been painted as this demonic thing through film for years," she concluded.

Dead Hot: Season of the Witch, an unscripted documentary film, follows Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree in Salem as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting, and connecting with the spirit world. It premieres on April 14 on Tubi.

