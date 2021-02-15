Vanessa Hudgens confirms relationship with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens Photograph:( Reuters )
Hudgens was previously in a relationship with actor Austin Butler and the couple broke up last January after dating for nearly nine years.
Actor Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed she is in a relationship with Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day, nearly three months after the couple sparked dating rumours.
On Instagram, the "High School Musical star" shared a photo of herself kissing the sportsperson on Sunday.
"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck," Hudgens, 32, wrote. Tucker, 24, also shared a photo with the actor, captioning the picture "Happy V Day @vaessahudgens."
