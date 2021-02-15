Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox his 'Bloody Valentine', shares new picture

This is the first time Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are celebrating their love for each other, atleast in public view. On Valentine's Day, the couple took to their social media accounts and penned sweet messages for each other



The musician posted never seen photos of him with his actress-girlfriend. Kelly also shared a picture of a necklace that appeared to contain a drop of blood and wrote he wears his girlfriend's blood on his neck.



''I wear your blood around my neck 🔪🩸♾🌹my bloody valentine,” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Megan also took to her Instagram account to celebrate the day of love. ''There goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy,” Megan started her poem for MGK.

She added, “magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius. the journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him.” “Happy valentine’s day rehab barbie ❤️”.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming movie, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' and secretly dated for months and in July last year, they went Instagram official.



Fox was married to Brian Austin Green when she met Kelly. They share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple broke up in May and in November she filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green