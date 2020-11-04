US Election 2020: John Oliver reveals he was 'in tears' as he voted for the first time

Why did John Oliver have tears in his eyes while voting in the US Elections 2020? Probably because it was his first!

John Oliver recently became a US citizen as he exercised his voting rights for the first time.

Speaking at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, the host of Last Week Tonight talked about what it was like partaking in the presidential elections.

John Oliver said, "It was amazing ... as an immigrant who got his U.S. citizenship in December of last year, I was waiting for that to feel real. You worry about your immigration status all the time. And even getting your passport doesn't feel real because you haven't tested it against a system."

"Standing in line (to vote) ... I didn't feel it. Giving my name and getting the ballot, I didn't feel it. Scanning it into the machine and the machine saying 'your vote has been counted,' — I nearly burst into tears. That is the truth. My eyes got misty, and I thought, 'I don't know if I can cry in a voting station.'"

John Oliver got his citizenship in late 2019.