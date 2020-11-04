Weird trend goes viral as Hollywood celebs strip down post voting in US Election 2020

They might be divided in their leanings in this US presidential election, Hollywood celebrities still know how to turn up the heat and woo their fans.

In a weird trend that has taken the internet by a storm, Hollywood celebs including Kate Beckinsale, Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Lopez have stripped while urging voters to exercise their right and go out to vote in US Elections 2020.

Posing with their ‘I Voted’ stickers in rather unique ways, famous faces have found a new way to make their support for the candidates clear -- Donald Trump or Joe Biden in a race to the White House.

Leading the list of almost naked celebs, talk show host Chelsea Handler leads the charge as she encouraged fans to get out and vote. She wrote, “I have voted, and I wanted to make sure that you have voted too. Please do not let anybody intimidate you on voting lines – I know it can be intimidating when people have guns … please do not engage, hold your head up high, go in and cast your ballot for the candidate you choose. This is democracy.”