Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote in a US presidential election

After having urged people to vote, Meghan Markle has become the first person in the modern royal family to vote in a US presidential election. LIVE updates: US media projects Biden at 126 electoral votes, Trump at 89

The Duchess of Sussex has been very active in the past months asking people to come out and vote in the US Elections 2020.

As per a report in People, Meghan Markle “is voting in this election," however, it’s not clear whether she voted early or will vote locally near her Santa Barbara, California home.

Earlier, Meghan Markle had said, "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

Prior to Meghan Markle, Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, was also an American and married into the royal family when she wed the former British king Edward VIII -- it’s not known if she voted in a presidential election.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is also in America cannot vote for this US Elections 2020 as he is British. He recently reminded people that he has never voted as a member of the royal family as he is meant to stay out of political affairs. He had said, "Many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life.”