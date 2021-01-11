US actress Kirstie Alley slammed for equating Donald Trump's Twitter ban to 'slavery'

American actress Kirstie Alley stoked a debate online after she equated Donald Trump’s Twitter ban with “slavery”.

Over the weekend, after it was announced that Trump was banned from Twitter, she outraged and shared a tweet containing a statement made by American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Kate Ruane. In the tweet, ‘Cheers’ actress said, “It should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions.”

“ALL people should be concerned is the KEY here,” Alley wrote in her own tweet. “It’s true, the average person will no longer have a platform to speak their views. This is called SLAVERY. This censorship proves BIG TECH now holds the keys to the chains.”

Celebrities who supported Donald Trump in US Elections 2020

The statement within seconds started getting attention and not in the manner she must have expected. Twitterati slammed her choice of words as one user said, “This is a shocking minimization of the sheer vicious brutality of real slavery,” while others “shamed” her for equating the two.

Hey @jack Why didn’t you suspend these four people’s accounts for inciting riots for months? 30 people died..billions of property destroyed .. millions terrorized ? Bueller Bueller? https://t.co/fWEQqOpcAM — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021 ×

Kirstie Alley was majorly called “tone deaf” for her Twitter statement on Donald Trump’s ban on the same social media platform.

The actress Kirstie Alley has previously voiced support for Donald Trump.

Twitter along with other social media channels banned Trump after the US Capitol was mobbed by Trump supporters -- wearing hats with his slogan and waving flags with his name -- who overwhelmed the security forces.