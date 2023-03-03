Union Minister Smriti Irani teaches Bill Gates how to cook 'superfood khichdi' at Gates Foundation event

India's Union Minister Smriti Irani took to social media on Thursday and shared a video of Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates cooking khichdi at an event. As part of the Empowerment Through Nourishment campaign, Gates and Irani prepared the millet khichdi, which is a south Asian cuisine made of rice and lentils, in a pan and served it to the guests.

In the caption, she wrote, "Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!"

When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023

Irani, who spearheaded the campaign, praised Gate's culinary skills. She told the media, "Never before has a partner from the women and child development been adventurous enough to venture near the making of khichdi."

Gates lauded the campaign for prioritising the empowerment of women and child nutrition. "I have to say that the Poshan campaign brings together many things that are great priorities. It's nutrition, and it's about helping women," he told a leading English daily.

This was Gates' first visit to India since the pandemic. Right before his trip started, the Microsoft founder took to Twitter to praise the country and its untapped potential for innovation. "India gives me hope for the future ... as it has proven it can tackle big challenges," he wrote on Twitter.

During his trip, the billionaire met many bigwigs. Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Sachin Tendulkar to name a few. He addressed important issues such as climate change, nutrition, health and poverty several times during the trip.

