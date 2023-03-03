Emma Stone slapped Willem Dafo 20 times while filming: Know the full story

How far can actors go to give the shot of their life? Well, some rely on high-octane stunts, and others get slapped repeatedly on the screen. According to the latest reports, Emma Stone's co-star Willem Dafoe asked the actress to slap him across his face 20 times while filming their upcoming movie And, helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Surprisingly, he does not even appear on camera when Emma's character is slapping Willem's character. But that doesn't stop him from wanting to be present on set.

The two actors will also share screen space in Lanthimos' upcoming film Poor Things, a Frankenstein-inspired story in which Emma plays a woman whose brain gets replaced by that of her unborn child.

"That's what you want from actors," Lanthimos said about Dafoe being on set even when he's not in the shot. "To want to be part of it in any way."

"There's this instinct to perform that many actors have - the 'look at me, look at me!' kind of performer," Stone added. "He's the opposite of that. Maybe it's changed through the years. A lot of actors I bond with have been doing this for a long time, and you know they've gone from 'I' to 'We'."

And also stars Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and Margaret Qualley. It went on the floors last year in October. Searchlight Pictures is distributing the film.

Poor Things, on the other hand, is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. Other than Emma and Williem, it stars Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley and Kathryn Hunter.

Both films have the backing of Searchlight Pictures, which previously released Lanthimos' The Favourite in 2018. The film earned $95 million worldwide and scored 10 Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

