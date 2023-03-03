Aaron Carter's grieving mother shares graphic pics from his death scene for the first time

Late American singer-rapper Aaron Carter's mother Jane Carter believes that her son didn't die from an overdose and was instead a victim of a possible crime. In a Facebook post, she recently wrote that her son's death was never investigated as a potential crime scene because of his addiction past." And, she demands that further investigation be done into the case.

Sharing graphic pictures of the scene of Aaron's death, his mother wrote, "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past."

The post further read, "Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years. Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable." Check it out below!

In the pictures, we can see the bathtub where Aaron's body was found. The water in the bathtub looks contaminated as it has a greenish tint, seemingly because Aaron's body was there for several hours before his housekeeper discovered it. There are also photos of dirty towels and clothes lying on the bathroom floor.

The LA County Coroner's Office told Aaron's family that his autopsy did not find any water in his lungs, which means that he did not drown. The findings led investigators to believe he died from an OD.

Days after Aaron's death, police found unidentified prescription pills and multiple cans of compressed air in his bedroom and bathroom. A month before he died, Aaron checked in for a fifth stint in rehab in an effort to regain custody of his son, Prince, whom he shares with Martin. The couple had lost custody of Prince due to issues concerning domestic violence and drug use.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE