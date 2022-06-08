UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors in the United Kingdom said on Wednesday (June 8) that former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault on a woman in London in 1996.

The Metropolitan Police have been authorised to charge the ex-Hollywood movie mogul. The 70-year-old will be charged after a review of evidence gathered by the force.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) Special Crime Division said, "Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Ainslie added: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

As per the authorities, the alleged assault took place between 31 July and 31 August in 1996 in London and the involved woman is now in her 50s.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the United States. In a landmark verdict for the #MeToo movement, he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020.

As mentioned by UK media outlets, the CPS also said that it was "extremely important" that there should be no reporting, sharing or commentary of information online. Such moves could prejudice the case.

