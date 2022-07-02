Twitterati take hilarious dig at Farhan Akhtar's short cameo in 'Ms Marvel'

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's short cameo in 'Ms Marvel' has triggered a meme-fest on social media. In recently-released episode 4 of the series, Akhtar is seen playing the role of Waleed. And since then, Twitter has been flooded with tweets, including hilarious memes and appreciation posts.

But before we take a look at the fans' reaction to Waleed's entry and quick exit from the show, let's see what the actor has to say about his cameo.

In a recent interview with India Today, Akhtar shared that he is not allowed to reveal whether Waleed has actually died in the series or not. He said, "Obviously, I am not the person to answer this question. Honestly, I consider myself lucky to have been part of the very first one that has been created from the Marvel universe. There is such a buzz about the show."

Taking a dig at the cameo's duration, a Twitter user wrote, "#FarhanAkhtar is the new Flash, not because he's fast, he enters and exits from #MsMarvel so fast. (sic)"

Another wrote, "They did him so wrong only introduced him to the mcu to kill him off five min later #FarhanAkhtar #MsMarvel #Marvel. (sic)"

#FarhanAkhtar is the new Flash, not because he's fast, he enters and exits from #MsMarvel so fast. pic.twitter.com/UuyH0DqfRt — ಕಮಲಜ್ಜಿ ಮೊಮ್ಮಗ (@KadakMommaga) June 29, 2022

they did him so wrong only introduced him to the mcu to kill him off five min later😭 #FarhanAkhtar #MsMarvel #Marvel pic.twitter.com/qb4HrmF2vx — vansh (@Vansharma18) June 29, 2022

bruh how do they introduce farhan akhtar’s character and k!ll him off in the same episode like CMON pic.twitter.com/hWNZjS0Yd6 — Trisha ⧗ ST SPOILERS (@waltersndanvers) June 29, 2022

Waleed acts as a mentor to Kamala after she lands in Karachi to meet her maternal grandmother and uncover the mystery behind her superpowers.

The web series has taken the internet by storm all because of its interesting storyline or stellar performances. Its beautiful portrayal of south Asian culture and music has also been appreciated by many.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Ms Marvel showcases the journey of a high schooler named Kamala Khan who is learning to deal with her newfound superpowers.

