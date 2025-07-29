Twelve to Bon Appetit: K-dramas releasing in August

August is soon to arrive, and a slew of releases is in line, for which fans are eagerly waiting to binge-watch from the comfort of their home. With every month and every year, the world of k-dramas has been offering various genres, be it supernatural, romance, hospital, and horror. Let's check out the K-dramas that will be released in August.

Mary Kills People

Mary Kills People is the remake of the 2017 Canadian television series of the same name. The story will revolve around a doctor who helps terminally ill patients secretly, in a mysterious way. However, one revelation by the detective begins a cat-and-mouse game. It is scheduled to be released on August 1 on MBC TV.

Beyond the Bar

Beyond the Bar is about a young rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice who joins a top law firm. How they navigate the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor forms the main crux of the story. It will premiere on JTBC on August 2 and will air every Saturday and Sunday. However, it has also been shown that it will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix, but the release date for the streaming giant has not been announced.

My Lovely Journey

My Lovely Journey revolves around the story of a former idol named Kang Yeo Reum, who has turned into a travel journalist, and sets out on a journey of personal growth and self-discovery. It is scheduled to premiere on August 2 and will be released on Saturday and Sunday.

Love, Take Two

It tells the story of Lee Ji An, who is a single mother living with her daughter, and how they navigate their life after an encounter with their neighbour, which forms the main crux of the story. It is scheduled to release on August 4 on tvN.

My Troublesome Star

My Troublesome Star revolves around an actress who meets a no-nonsense ex-celebrity turned cop. It will premiere on August 18, 2025, on ENA, KT Genie TV VOD.''

Twelve

Fantasy action drama Twelve revolves around twelve superheroes who disguised themselves as humans to protect Korea from an ancient evil. It will premiere on August 23, 2025, on KBS2 and the streaming platform Disney+.

Bon Appetit