Trevor Noah reacts to Kanye West's Grammys and Instagram bans: 'Counsel...not cancel'

Travis Noah is reacting to Kanye West getting banned from the Grammys.



Noah and Kanye were in the headlines for their nasty social media feud, following that, West was first banned from Instagram and later his performance was pulled at the Grammy's concerning his online behaviour.



However, there is no official announcement made by the award organisers and what was the major reason behind the decision. But many reports suggested that the decision was made partially because of Noah, who is hosting this year's show on April 3 and there is worry about the two men’s might interaction during the show.



After the news took the internet by storm, Noah made his stance clear and clarified on Sunday (March 20) that he didn’t have anything to do with Kanye's banning.



“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” Trevor tweeted. The host seemingly suggested from his message that he was not happy with the banning.

The online debacle began after Noah shared his opinion about Kanye’s ongoing social media attacks at his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.



“I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything,” Noah said.



In a since-removed post, West shared the lyrics to a well-known song about hope and togetherness but replaced one word with a like-sounding racial slur seemingly at Noah.



Other reasons that concerned the organisers about West, must be about his constant social media firing towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her beau Pete Davidson, and he might use his performance on live network television to continue his online harassment.



Kanye West has not reacted to the news yet.