Kanye West banned from performing at Grammys 2022: Reports

Kanye West has been in the news lately for his ongoing social media drama and now, the rapper has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his online behaviour.



According to sources close to the rapper, his team received a phone, informing him that he had been “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his ''concerning online behaviour''.



Responding to the claims, a rep for West sent Variety a link to that story, saying only “This is confirmed.”

Reps for the Recording Academy and CBS, which present the Grammys, have not made any official announcement yet.



West, who has won 22 Grammys from 75 nominations, is up for five awards this year. Although his name was not among the first list of performers announced this week, he may have been a planned performer.

A representative for the singer told the Blast, “Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision” to drop him.



This decision was made partially because of Trevor Noah, who is hosting this year's show on April 3 and there is worry about the two men’s might interaction during the show.

Kanye recently responded to Noah after he addressed the rapper’s split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything,” Noah said.

In a since-removed post, West shared the lyrics to a well-known song about hope and togetherness but replaced one word with a like-sounding racial slur seemingly at Noah.



Other reasons that concerned the organisers about West, must be about his constant social media firing towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her beau Pete Davidson, and he might use his performance on live network television to continue his online harassment.



This comes after his Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours.



The couple's relationship became strained in 2020 when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected US president under his self-styled birthday party. Kim was declared legally single recently after a year, she filed for divorce.