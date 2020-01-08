Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Ugly Betty' creator's death, BTS album, Lady Gaga's heartbreaking interview

While there was lots happening in the world of entertainment today, the most trending Hollywood news today was Lady Gaga's heartbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she spoke about suffering from PTSD after she was raped several times at the age of 19. The singer-actress sat down with the chat show queen to reveal her struggle through fame and mental health.

Lady Gaga's interview became a trending topic on the internet today but these are other top 5 Hollywood news stories that made the most noise:

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Date for 2021 ceremony announced

While the 26th SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 19, 2020, the dates for the 27th ceremony were announced today -- January 24, 2021. The awards show honours the year’s best film and TV acting performances.

Kylie Jenner donates $1million to Australia wildfire relief efforts

Joining the ever-growing list of celebrities who have donated for the relief efforts of Australia wildfire, makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner revealed that she donated $1 million for the cause. Just yesterday we told you that Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth donated the same amount of sum for the cause.

‘Ugly Betty’ creator Silvio Horta found dead, police suspect suicide

In a rather shocking Hollywood news update, 'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta was found dead in Miami. Silvio Horta's agent announced, soon after the death, that the family will be issuing a statement.

BTS announces comeback album 'Map of the Soul: 7' with release date

In another latest trending news, Korean pop band announced their long-awaited comeback album. While the fans had all kinds of suggestions for the name of their upcoming album, the K-pop band in their latest news update have announced the name too and it is -- ‘Map of the Soul:7’.

'I developed PTSD as a result of being raped', reveals Lady Gaga in heartbreaking interview to Oprah Winfrey

In a heartbreaking Hollywood news update, pop star Lady Gaga recently revealed that she suffered from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) for several years after being raped at the age of 19.

