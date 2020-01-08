‘Ugly Betty’ creator Silvio Horta found dead, police suspect suicide

In a rather shocking Hollywood news update, 'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta was found dead in Miami.

Silvio Horta's agent announced, soon after the death, that the family will be issuing a statement. The news of Silvio's death came as a shocker to one and all with the police not being sure of the cause of the 45-year-old's death. Although they do suspect suicide.

Silvio Horta was the brain behind the hit show 'Ugly Betty' that was based on a Colombian telenovella. It used to run on the ABC network.

'Ugly Betty' was the story of a geeky secretary who wanted to make a career at a New York fashion magazine.

The hit show, apart from being a hit with the audience, also won accolades for its acting talents. The breakout star America Ferrera even won Golden Globes for her role. America expressed her shock at his death and posted a photo on Instagram captioned, "I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

Her co-star Vanessa Williams also paid a tribute to Silvio on news of his death and wrote, "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news... His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace."

'Ugly Betty' was executive produced by Hollywood star Salma Hayek. It ran from the year 2006 for four seasons with Silvio Horta serving as showrunner and head writer.

Silvio Horta was a Cuban-American who moved to Los Angeles in 1996. He sold his screenplay for 'Urban Legend' which became a hit film starring Jared Leto two years later. After he charted more fame and success with 'Ugly Betty', he struggled to find something compelling. Since his breakout stint with 'Ugly Betty' ended in 2010, Silvio had no major projects in his kitty.