Hollywood celebrity Chris Hemsworth donates $1million to Australia wildfire

Hollywood celebrity Chris Hemsworth is the latest to join the growing list of stars who have now donated money for Australia wildfires. The actor today announced a staggering amount of $1 million for the nation’s firefighting efforts.

Chris also made a video and shared it with his fans on Instagram as he asked for their support. He wrote, "Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia.”

Watch:

"My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

Soon after the Instagram video went live, The Red Cross’ official account replied to his generous gesture saying the organisation was "blown away" by the actor’s support.

Several celebs have been pouring their support for the cause with many raising funds from their followers to fight with the catastrophe that has hit Australia in the form of the devastating fires.

As part of a message, Australian Red Cross acting chief executive Noel Clement said, "Australians and indeed people around the world have shown extraordinary generosity in donating to the fund, which will mean we can scale up our work helping communities recover from these devastating fires across multiple states."

As for other stars, US singer Pink has donated $500,000 while another half-million dollars were donated by Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban.