Top 5 Hollywood news today: Taylor Swift's transformation, BTS cancels concert

Taylor swift literally transforms as a man in her new video song, in which she is hardly recognizable. Meanwhile due to coronavirus outbreak K-Pop band BTS has cancelled its April concert in Seoul.

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news of the day.

Taylor Swift transforms herself into 'The Man' in her new video

Taylor Swift drives home a relevant point in her new video 'The Man'. You won't be able to spot Taylor Swift in the music video in the first glance as she is dressed like a self-obsessed man who sleeps, abuses, parties and plays tennis for 'Women's Charity'. Read more



K-pop boyband BTS cancels upcoming April Seoul concert amid virus concerns: Reports

The outbreak of coronavirus has deeply affected the entertainment industry. Film shoots, promotions have all been cancelled in the past few weeks due to the spread of the virus. Now, K-Pop boyband BTS has cancelled its April concert in Seoul. South Korea has been reporting rising cases of the deadly disease. Read more



Minorities attack 'stereotypical' bit parts in French films, write open letter ahead of French Oscars

Some of France's top stars of colour slammed the French film industry on Thursday, accusing it of confining black, North African and Asian-origin performers to stereotypical bit parts. Read more

Staff of cult French film magazine 'Cahiers du cinema' quit en masse

The entire journalistic staff of the 'Cahiers du cinema' -- the film magazine that launched the French New Wave -- have resigned from the influential title. Read more



Actress Lori Loughlin among parents to face October trial over US college scam

A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast US college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial to result from the scandal. Read more