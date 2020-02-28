K-pop boyband BTS cancels upcoming April Seoul concert amid virus concerns: Reports

The outbreak of coronavirus has deeply affected the entertainment industry. Film shoots, promotions have all been cancelled in the past few weeks due to the spread of the virus. Now, K-Pop boyband BTS has cancelled its April concert in Seoul. South Korea has been reporting rising cases of the deadly disease.



BTS had scheduled a 'Map of the Soul' tour for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul`s Jamsil Olympic Stadium, according to its music label, Big Hit Entertainment which now stands cancelled.

The band recently released its new album 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. In order to promote their new album, the band recorded promotional episodes in an empty studio without any studio audience. The band also streamed a press conference from a virtually empty hall due to fears over the virus.



South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022.

Hollywood too has been affected due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. Makers cancelled the premiere and promotional tour of 'No Time To Die' in China. Paramount pictures too have cancelled shooting of 'Mission Impossible 7' in Italy amid coronavirus scare.