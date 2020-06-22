Top 5 Hollywood news today: Justin Bieber denies sexual allegations, Hollywood to get jump start

Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

Hollywood poised for big-screen gamble as theaters reopen

Everyone from indie distributors to blockbuster studios will be carefully watching to see how the experiment with new theatrical releases proceeds. Read more.

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations, says he will take legal action

On Saturday, two women came forward and accused Bieber of sexually assaulting them. One recalled the incident took place in 2015 and the other stated that it happened in 2014. Read more.

Hugh Jackman in talks to headline racing drama 'Ferrari'

Titled 'Ferrari', the film is based on Brock Yates' book 'Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine.' Read more.

Gerard Butler to reunite with his 'Angel Has Fallen' director for 'Kandahar'

The film will be presented to buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market which kicked off on Monday. Read more.

Dwayne Johnson to host Global Citizen concert to aid marginalised communities

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is now geared to host a concert special by Global Citizen and the European Commission to highlight the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities. Read more.