Gerard Butler to reunite with his 'Angel Has Fallen' director for 'Kandahar'

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler will next be seen in another action-thriller as he is set to reunite with his ‘Angel Has Fallen’ director Ric Roman Waugh.

The upcoming project will be called ‘Kandahar’. The story is based on a screenplay Ric wrote with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

The film will be based on the officer’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan at the time of the Edward Snowden leaks.

Gerard Butler will play an undercover CIA operative working in the Middle East whose classified mission and covert identity are exposed. Stuck in the hostile territory, he must fight his way out of the desert alongside his translator to an extraction point while eluding the elite special forces hunting them.

‘Kandahar’ is being produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, G-Base’s Alan Siegel and Butler, and Capstone Group’s Christian Mercuri. Rob Moran will executive produce along with Brendon Boyea and Jonathan Fuhrman.

The film will be presented to buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market which kicked off on Monday.