Dwayne Johnson to host Global Citizen concert to aid marginalised communities

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is now geared to host a concert special by Global Citizen and the European Commission to highlight the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities.

Titled ‘Global Goal: United for Our Future—The Concert’, it will have a host of panel discussions and interviews. Prominent names like Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade will be a part of this concert.

Others also include Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement, “Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

On the concert, Dwayne said, "I'm proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert. The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us — so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

The concert will be streamed on social media platforms. That event will feature world leaders, corporations and philanthropists announcing commitments to help develop equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines and to rebuild communities devastated by the pandemic.