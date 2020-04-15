Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'GoT' star Kristofer recovers, 'Joker' digital release revealed

With COVID-19 not dying down anytime soon, most news around Hollywood circles today includes updates on actors recovering and film festivals scaling down.

Here's our top 5 picks for today:

Cannes film festival will not be held in its 'in original form': Organisers

Some of the major events across the world have been canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic but organisers of the annual Cannes Film Festival are still trying to find ways to host the annual film festival in the coming months.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/cannes-film-festival-will-not-be-held-in-its-in-original-form-organisers-292552

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju has recovered from coronavirus, says he is in good health

There's good news for fans of actor Kristofer Hivju. A few weeks earlier, the actor had confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. In his latest post he has revealed that he has now `fully recovered` and is in `good health.`

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/game-of-thrones-star-kristofer-hivju-has-recovered-from-coronavirus-says-he-is-in-good-health-292574

Taylor Swift, JLo, Pharrell and others to join Lady Gaga's coronavirus relief concert

It’s going to be a full house this weekend as Lady Gaga confirms that more artists will join her for her upcoming coronavirus relief concert ‘One World: Together at Home’.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-taylor-swift-jlo-pharrell-and-others-to-join-lady-gagas-coronavirus-relief-concert-292614

Rita Wilson opens up about her coronavirus symptoms, warns of the side effects of chloroquine drug

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/rita-wilson-opens-up-about-her-coronavirus-symptoms-warns-of-the-side-effects-of-chloroquine-drug-292628

Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' to get a digital release in India on this date

Critically acclaimed and multi-award winning film 'Joker' will soon be available on streaming platform Amazon Prime. The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform from April 20 onwards.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/joaquin-phoenix-starrer-joker-to-get-a-digital-release-in-india-on-this-date-292651