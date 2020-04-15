Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' to get a digital release in India on this date

Critically acclaimed and multi-award winning film 'Joker' will soon be available on streaming platform Amazon Prime. The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform from April 20 onwards.



The film initially released in India in October and got a re-release in February again. It is unusual for a popular film to get a digital release in such a short span of time but perhaps due to the lockdown and Warner Bros India's tie-up with Amazon, the film's digital release is happening sooner than one had expected.



Directed by Todd Philips, starring Joaquin Phoenix, the film tells the story of DC's famous villain Joker and his origin in the city of Gotham. Read WION's review of the film here.



Phoenix's performance was lauded by one and all and the actor lapped up all the major acting awards earlier this year including the best actor Oscar.



'Joker' is the seventh DC movie to have arrived on the Amazon service recently. The OTT service already is streaming six other DC film which includes 'Shazam!', 'Aquaman', 'Wonder Woman', 'Suicide Squad', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and 'Man of Steel'.

Only one DC film universe entry, 'Justice League', is on Netflix.



Another DC film, 'Birds of Prey', arrived early on video-on-demand platforms such as Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube last month due to the ongoing lockdown which has kept nearly a third of the world at home.