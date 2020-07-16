Top 5 Hollywood news today: Gigi Hadid flaunts her baby bump, Dakota Johnson trends on Twitter

Good news for the fans of One Direction. The band will be celebrating their tenth anniversary with much fanfare.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson trended on Twitter on Thursday because of an old interview.



Here are the top stories of the day.



One Direction have big news for fans on how they will celebrate tenth anniversary



On July 23, One Direction will mark their tenth anniversary. It was the day when all members including Harry, Niall, Zayn, Louis and Liam got together on The X Factor, the brainchild of Simon Cowell and, Nicole Scherzinger.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/one-direction-have-big-news-for-fans-on-how-they-will-celebrate-tenth-anniversary-313595

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Fans speculate as old interview of the actress resurfaces online



'50 Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson is in news. Not for a new film but for an old interview that has made fans speculate her sexuality. Johnson, 30, started trending on Twitter on Thursday as fans analysed a 2017 interview of the actress where she spoke about her sexuality.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Is-Dakota-Johnson-bisexual-Fans-speculate-as-old-interview-of-the-actress-resurfaces-online-313730

Gigi Hadid flaunts her baby bump for the first time



Gigi Hadid flaunted her baby bump for the first time on Instagram Live session and it was extremely sweet. The US supermodel unbuttoned her pajama top and showed her bump as she addressed her fans. She said, "There's my belly y'all," she said, before adding that she doesn't always look pregnant in her photos because "from the front it's different."

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/gigi-hadid-flaunts-her-baby-bump-for-the-first-time-313585

Johnny Depp's libel case: Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis won't appear as witnesses



Looks like Johnny Depp is stuck in deep waters as his former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer be appearing as witnesses in his libel suit against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Johnny-Depps-libel-case-Winona-Ryder-Vanessa-Paradis-wont-appear-as-witnesses-313711

Demi Moore reacts to her viral bathroom post, blames ex- Bruce Willis for the carpeting



A few days back, Hollywood actress Demi Moore's Instagram post grabbed attention and got the internet talking. Moore announced her brand new podcast 'Dirty Diana' but it was her bathroom that grabbed attention. In the photo that the actress posted, Moore can be seen sitting in a luxurious bathroom complete with a couch, wall-to-wall carpet, and Joan of Arc statue.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Demi-Moore-reacts-to-her-viral-bathroom-post-blames-ex--Bruce-Willis-for-the-carpeting-313660