One Direction have big news for fans on how they will celebrate tenth anniversary

One Direction will be celebrating their tenth anniversary with a lot of fanfare. The former boy band will come together to launch a new video, a new website and will add their songs catalogue to streaming platforms.

On July 23, One Direction will mark their tenth anniversary. It was the day when all members including Harry, Niall, Zayn, Louis and Liam got together on The X Factor, the brainchild of Simon Cowell and, Nicole Scherzinger.

Thus, they will launch a special 10 Years of One Direction website -- taking the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from their first audition right up to the start of their hiatus.

The website will also have an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content.

One Direction also plan on coming out with a 10 year celebration video highlighting the band's globally-sucessful career and including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind the scenes video content.