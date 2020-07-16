Johnny Depp's libel case: Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis won't appear as witnesses

Looks like Johnny Depp is stuck in deep waters as his former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer be appearing as witnesses in his libel suit against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

Johnny Depp denies all such charges.

Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder were to testify as witnesses on Johnny Depp’s behalf in the UK High Court case.

The actor’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said that he no longer needed to call them because The Sun does not contest Johnny Depp’s claim that he never hit them.

Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis had two children during a 14-year relationship that ended in 2012. American actress Ryder dated Depp between 1990 and 1993.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, 57 and Amber Heard had met on the set of the 2011 comedy ‘The Rum Diary’ and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Amber Heard filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.