Gigi Hadid flaunts her baby bump for the first time

Gigi Hadid flaunted her baby bump for the first time on Instagram Live session and it was extremely sweet.

The US supermodel unbuttoned her pajama top and showed her bump as she addressed her fans. She said, "There's my belly y'all," she said, before adding that she doesn't always look pregnant in her photos because "from the front it's different."

"I really appreciate your positive messages," she continued. "I'm just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy."

Check out the video here:

Gigi Hadid explains she’s keeping her pregnancy private for now and shares a little look at her bump: “There’s my belly, y’all. Like it’s there.” pic.twitter.com/kV6dmiJYcb — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) July 15, 2020 ×

Gigi and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby together and the couple has mostly shied from talking of pregnancy in public. They did confirm that they were expecting.

Gigi spoke of not talking of her pregnancy much as she said, "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Gigi and Zayn had confirmed in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that they were expecting. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,” Gigi said.