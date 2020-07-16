Demi Moore reacts to her viral bathroom post, blames ex- Bruce Willis for the carpeting

A few days back, Hollywood actress Demi Moore's Instagram post grabbed attention and got the internet talking. Moore announced her brand new podcast 'Dirty Diana' but it was her bathroom that grabbed attention. In the photo that the actress posted, Moore can be seen sitting in a luxurious bathroom complete with a couch, wall-to-wall carpet, and Joan of Arc statue.

Now, the actress has opened up and revealed the brain behind such a luxurious bathroom.



The actress was asked about the plush bathroom in her Idaho home during a remote appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'



When host Seth Meyers asked the actress about the now-viral image, Moore revealed that the carpeting was her ex-husband Bruce Willis' idea. "That originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it all on him.' Moore then explained that the carpeting made sense as her Idaho home was up in the mountains and it got cold very often.



Moore in fact has been isolating with her three daughters and ex-husband Bruce Willis at the Idaho home during the pandemic. Its the house where here daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 26, grew up.

"I appreciate the interest that goes into all of my little oddities,' said Moore and admitted she had a good laugh reading the comments on the viral post.



During the interview, Moore revealed that she sat on a miniature couch in her bathroom office while recording for her podcast.



The actress is an executive producer of the scripted podcast series that narrates the story of a couple facing a dying marriage as they lose touch with their intimacy.