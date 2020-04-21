Top 5 Hollywood news today: Brad Pitt turns weatherman, Warner Bros. reveals new release dates of films

The release of several anticipated films all over the world has been pushed back amid the coronavirus outbreak. Warner Bros has now revealed the new release dates of some of its most anticipated films.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has reportedly raised Rs 979 crores with 'One World' relief concert.

Here are the top stories of the day.



Warner Bros. reveals new release dates: 'The Batman', 'The Sopranos' prequel pushed back



Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ will not land in theatres on its previously designated date due to COVID-19 lockdown that has spiralled the production schedule of almost all films. Now, the Warner Bros. film will release on a new date -- October 1, 2021.



Lady Gaga raises Rs 979 crore with ‘One World’ relief concert for coronavirus



On April 17, the world’s biggest stars got together for the ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert that had Lady Gaga, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney. It also featured stars like Elton John, Lizzo, Beyonce and Taylor Swift among others.



Dwayne Johnson and wife have become ‘better listeners, communicators’ in quarantine



While many have been talking of the ills of being in quarantine with their partners amid COVID-19 lockdown, there seems to be some good news on Dwayne Jonhson’s front. The actor who is self isolating with wife Lauren Hashian, daughters Jasmine Lia, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2, opened up about how he and Hashian are maintaining a healthy relationship on Instagram.



Brad Pitt turns weatherman for John Krasinski's show 'Some Good News'



John Krasinski had a very famous weatherman on his latest episode of 'Some Good News'. Brad Pitt presented the weather report in the middle of the episode in the most hilarious way possible.



Meghan Markle’s personal experience helped her film for Disney’s ‘Elephant’



Meghan narrated for the Disney film ‘Elephant’ and she opened up on how much she loved the gig and why she gave her nod to the project in the first place.



