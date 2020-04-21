Brad Pitt turns weatherman for John Krasinski's show 'Some Good News'

John Krasinski had a very famous weatherman on his latest episode of 'Some Good News'. Brad Pitt presented the weather report in the middle of the episode in the most hilarious way possible.



Pitt just peeped out from his door and said, "Looks, uh, pretty good. Yeah," and then went back inside, much to the delight of his fans.



Sunday's episode of `Some Good News` was the fourth one.

Krasinski curates a set of fun and heartfelt stories in an attempt to cheer people up amid the gloomy news that is doing rounds ever since the outbreak of coronavirus.



Pitt is not the first celebrity guest to have appeared on 'Some Good News'. Previous episodes have featured Grammy -winning musician Billie Eilish and Steve Carell. The fourth episode also had cameo appearances by rapper Chance and the Jonas brothers.

In the episode had the brothers joining Krasinski as the actor-filmmaker hosted a virtual prom night for the class of 2020.