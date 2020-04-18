John Krasinski hosts virtual prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers

American actor John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom for high schoolers whose own dances were cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.



According to news agency, the 40-year-old actor was seen dressed in a spiffy tuxedo, for a part of his new YouTube show `Some Good News`.



The A-lister called upon celeb pals like the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper to recreate prom from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Actor Rainn Wilson also joined in for a dance party with Chance before the Jonas Brothers took the metaphorical stage for a performance of `Sucker.`

Nick Jonas said, "How about we do one of our songs and since we never went to prom? We could do one of our songs and turn this party up a notch."



After then speaking to some teens (dressed in what they planned to wear to prom), John closed with a touching moment. He said that we all are going through this together. This is a very, very weird time but "each and every one of you is missing something and this is the least I could do."