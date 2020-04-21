Meghan Markle’s personal experience helped her film for Disney’s ‘Elephant’

We last told you that Meghan Markle will be making her first professional stint post exiting from the British royal family with Disney and it’s finally happened.

Meghan narrated for the Disney film ‘Elephant’ and she opened up on how much she loved the gig and why she gave her nod to the project in the first place. In an interview with Good Morning America, Meghan said, "I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of Elephant to life. I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat."

She spoke about her personal experience with elephants as she did an extensive tour of Africa in September with son Archie before she took on the project. She said, "When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety," she continued. "These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

Meghan added, "I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way."

Disneynature’s Elephant is an original movie narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It started streaming from April 3 on DisneyPlus.