Top 5 Hollywood news today: Amid more cancellations owing to COVID-19, pop stars urge fans to 'behave responsibly'

Hollywood is not far from the effects of coronavirus pandemic. Our top five picks of the day from the entertainmnet industry include stories of cancellations, postponements and a little hope.

Here's our read of the day:

Did Idris Elba contract COVID-19 from Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie?

A day after Idris Elba revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus, the actor interacted with fans live on the social media platform and revealed when he got contracted the disease. Without taking anyone's name, Elba revealed that he felt he had contracted the infection on March 4 at an event in Wembley.

Marvel pushes back the release of 'Black Widow' amid coronavirus outbreak

This was expected. The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the film industry majorly with many studios pushing back the release of some highly anticipated films of summer. The latest to join the list is 'Black Widow'.

BAFTA postpones TV awards due to coronavirus

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has officially postponed its annual television awards and television craft awards due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Singers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande urge fans to 'behave responsibly' amid COVID-19 outbreak

Singers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have urged fans to 'behave responsibly' amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The singers are using their clout on social media to raise awareness amongst people and are urging for a behavioural change as the respiratory disease has gripped several countries all over the world.

Sydney Film Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Joining the growing list of the cancelled events due to the concerns of the spread of novel coronavirus, the organizers of the Sydney Film festival has decided to not hold the already scheduled event. In Pictures: From movie shoots to award show, events that have got affected due to coronavirus

