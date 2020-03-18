Marvel pushes back the release of 'Black Widow' amid coronavirus outbreak 

This was expected. The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the film industry majorly with many studios pushing back the release of some highly anticipated films of summer. The latest to join the list is 'Black Widow'.



Marvel's first film on the Russian spy, featuring Scarlett Johannson in the lead was scheduled to hit theatres in North America on May 1, but now has been postponed indefinitely.

The first stand-alone film on the popular Avenger, the film also stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival may get cancelled if COVID-19 situation doesn't improve



Marvel's parent company Disney has also pushed back the releases of Searchlight Pictures' 'The Personal History of David Copperfield', starring Dev Patel which was originally set to release on May 8, and Amy Adams-starrer 'Woman in the Window' (originally set for May 15). New release dates will be announced at a later date. Disney has also pushed back the release of 'Mulan' after hosting a glitzy premiere in Hollywood on March 9.



Several movie theatres across North America have been rapidly shutting down due to the outbreak of the contagious disease.



Earlier this month, Warner Bros pushed back the release date of 'No Time To Die'- the 25th James Bond film. The film was scheduled to release on April 8 but will now hit the theatres in November.