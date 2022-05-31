Tom Hanks reveals Queen Elizabeth's 'cocktail of choice' during 'Elvis' promotions

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks and his co-star Austin Butler recently came together for a talk show and together they promoted their upcoming movie 'Elvis'. During the fun conversation, Hanks took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his dinner meeting with the Queen and the Obamas.

He revealed that the Queen’s drink of choice is a martini and he learned this fact while sitting next to her at the dinner table.

On the BBC’s The One Show, Hanks said, “The chit chat with The Queen is something that you’ve got to get ready for. I knew I was going to be sat next to her and so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were of import but not presumptuous."

"Out of nowhere, I noticed this gloved hand place a tumbler of clear liquid between me and Her Royal Majesty. But it was not in a water glass."

“It was a clear liquid and so I dared to ask the Queen, ‘and what is Your Majesty’s cocktail of choice?’, and she said, ‘ooh, martini!’.

“She had the one, that’s what she nursed throughout the course of the night, and I think, well, she’s had a wonderful reign so maybe if I were to polish up my game a bit I’ll start to drink martinis,” Hanks concluded.

Interestingly, the 65-year-old is reportedly a descendant of King John of England which makes him a distant cousin to the Queen. However, Hanks has only interacted once with the Queen.

Hanks made his acting debut in 1980 with the horror film 'He Knows You're Alone'. After giving several hits in the 1980s, Hanks became one of the world's biggest actors in the 1990s.