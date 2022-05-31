Bradley Cooper's first look as legendary composer Leonard Bernstein will leave you awestruck

To treat its subscribers and Bradley Cooper fans, streaming giant Netflix unveiled the first look photos of the 47-year-old Hollywood star who is all set to portray esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biographical drama 'Maestro'.

Seeing Cooper's amazing transformation, netizens flooded social media platforms with compliments and praises. And, many even predicted an Oscar for the 'A Star Is Born' actor.

On its official Twitter handle, Netflix released a set of photos from the upcoming biopic that shows Bernstein at various ages. In some of the pics, Cooper is seen with impressive prosthetic makeup work that instantly adds 25 years to his look to match an elderly Bernstein.

The Oscar-award winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro created the elderly Bernstein look on Cooper and helped him nail the look, according to Variety senior editor Jazz Tangcay. Hiro has previously won an Academy Award for his work in the 2017 film 'Darkest Hour' and the 2019 film 'Bombshell', starring Charlize Theron as journalist Megyn Kelly.

Seeing his favourite star sport stark white hair and wrinkles, a Twitter user wrote, "The makeup on Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro is INSANE. (sic)"

Another tweeted, "I hope Bradley Cooper wins a best actor Oscar one day. (sic)" "I am really loving how Bradley Cooper has taken charge and control of his career. He deserves an Oscar for this role," said another user.

The filming for 'Maestro' has started in New York. Cooper isn't just acting in the film, but he is also directing the Netflix movie.

Other than Cooper, the film also stars Maya Hawke, Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer.