Tom Hanks' novel reveals he's not always been a nice guy on a film set

Possibly one of the most-loved actors of the current times, Tom Hanks, has now written his first novel and wants the world to know that he’s not as nice as everyone makes him to be. As a means to “release from the never-ending pressure” of making movies, Tom Hanks is publishing “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” inspired by his own career.

Tom Hanks said being in the movies for a long time can result in “lack of curiosity for the job”. "Sometimes you just have to have some other reason to spark your imagination," he said.

How he started the process was he wrote in between films. "I wrote in between films, I wrote wherever I was, I wrote on planes, I wrote at home, I wrote on vacation, I wrote in hotel rooms, I wrote on long weekends when I wasn't working,” he said.

The much-talked-about novel is about the making of a multi-million dollar superhero action movie, and features a cast of characters including a male actor who keeps delaying filming with a difficult behaviour on the set. "I have pulled every single one of those moments of behaviour myself on a set. Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set," Tom revealed.

"I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving - and it's the last way I feel,” he continued.

Tom, however, is proud to be on time on a film set. “What cannot occur on a motion picture is that someone cannot monkey around with the timing or the length of the shoot or the budget. That is a cardinal sin in the motion picture business. You will be amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it, because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders,” he added.

The book also makes mention of sexual harassment.

Tom Hanks’ novel also opines on who should play the next Bond. On his choice for the next Bond, the Hollywood star said, "Understand this. James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I've seen him do."

