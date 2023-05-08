Oppenheimer trailer: Christopher Nolan's film explores Robert Oppenheimer's life

Christopher Nolan goes back in time to narrate the story of a man tasked with making the atomic bomb. Actor Cillian Murphy plays J Robert Oppenheimer who was given the monumental task a reality. The second trailer of the highly anticipated film Oppenheimer dropped on Monday and gives a further glimpse into Oppenheimer's passion project and his personal life. The film also features Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr and Robert Downey, Jr as Lewis Strauss from US Atomic Energy Commission.



Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the tense trailer shows the immense pressure the nuclear physicist is under, to make sure that the US is first to make the bomb ahead of enemies like Germany. The teaser gives a glimpse into how, on several occasions, Oppenheimer and General Groves clash as the latter is the director of the Manhattan Project and wants clean results.

Watch the trailer of Oppenheimer here:





Oppenheimer will be Nolan's first release after Tenet which was released in 2022. Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin. The film is set to release worldwide on July 21, 2023- the same day as Greta Girwig's Barbie which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.