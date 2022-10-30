Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance at 'Saturday Night Live' episode with Jack Harlow

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks surprised his fans by making a special appearance on the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live'. He was part of a sketch along with host Jack Harlow that spoofed Hollywood's portrayal of America's Southern culture.

In the sketch, the Kentucky-born rapper is seen in a meeting room full of stereotypically Southern characters. Playing a begrudging attendee, he confesses to the group that he has always had an idea for a Pixar movie involving suitcases.

While Harlow is seen cheekily baring his soul, Tom Hanks makes an appearance in the room and takes the sketch forward.

"Hi. I'm Tom H. I'm here to research a role and I may be an alcoholic," Hanks said. To which, Harlow replied, "If you were a suitcase what would your catchphrase be?"

Hanks then replied with over-the-top enthusiasm, "Well, I guess it would be something like 'That really snags my zippers'."

The 66-year-old actor was wearing a dark blue zip-up sweater during the sketch.

Also read: 'RRR' rocks the Japanese box office, nears $150 million mark. Details here

We later saw Hanks introducing Harlow's first musical performance of the night for SNL.

The star also played his beloved character David S. Pumpkins and returned to Cell Block 666 and the haunted elevator for the Halloween episode. He first appeared as Pumpkins in October 2016 on Saturday Night Live.