Toby Keith announces comeback concerts amid cancer battle

Country music icon Toby Keith is returning to the stage amid his cancer battle. He has announced two headlining concerts in Las Vegas this December. The 62-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, shared the exciting news in a video posted on his Instagram account.

In the video message, Keith revealed that he would be performing at Dolby Live Park MGM Las Vegas on December 10 and 11, marking his official comeback to live music after a two-year hiatus. The concerts, he explained, will serve as "rehab" shows, allowing him to reacquaint himself with performing and "get the band back in sync."

After his cancer diagnosis, Keith decided to take a break from music to focus on his health. However, he has been steadily making public appearances, including surprise pop-up concerts in Oklahoma and his appearance at the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville.

In his video message, Keith offered a glimpse into his ongoing battle with cancer and the resilience he has maintained throughout. He said, "I've been on the old rollercoaster. But Almighty's riding shotgun; he's letting me drive for some reason. I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been. Or (I can) get up, go outside. Don't let the old man in, you know what I mean?"

He went on to say, "This is the first time in my whole life I've been off for over two years. I've never been off for a year in my life. And through COVID and cancer, the old devil's been at me a little bit. I've got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we're going to get the band back together."

Toby Keith was honoured with the 2023 Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards last month, and he delivered his first televised performance since revealing his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. He performed "Don't Let the Old Man," a song from Clint Eastwood's 2018 film, "The Mule."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE