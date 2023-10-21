Julia Fox makes a bold fashion statement on London streets in Princess Diana corset: See pics

Actress Julia Fox is making fashion headlines in London with her distinctive tribute to Princess Diana. The 33-year-old model, who recently released her memoir titled Down the Drain, was spotted in the British capital wearing a one-of-a-kind corset featuring an image of the beloved "People's Princess."

Fox's ensemble was both eye-catching and respectful. The corset was adorned with Princess Diana's portrait in a red oval. This bold fashion statement paid homage to the late Royal, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.

Her London look featured tall white boots, a white shin-length skirt, a loose white belt, a distinctive bow adorning her head, and a blue bag featuring the United Kingdom's flag. The cream corset, featuring an embellished crown, was a unique piece crafted by Eve Corsets.

Fox's outfit reflected her signature style, known for its avant-garde and provocative elements. Her skirt came from Chopova Lowena, and her leather Union Jack shoulder bag was sourced from Mowalola, as reported by Glamour.

Julia Fox's striking ensemble comes in the wake of the release of her memoir, in which she opens up about her early life, her role as a mother to two-year-old Valentino, and her dating history, including her highly publicised relationship with Kanye West.

While promoting her memoir, Fox hasn't been shy about sharing some of her style secrets. During a recent appearance on The View, she discussed her love for latex clothing, revealing that she had previous experience working as a dominatrix in a Manhattan dungeon at the age of 18. Fox emphasised the importance of using lube when wearing latex to achieve the desired shine and comfort.

She candidly shared insights from her time as a dominatrix, which followed a period of low self-esteem, explaining, "You could tell me I was beautiful and this, but I would always think, ‘They want something from me.’ I was already very jaded, even as a young teenager." Fox also highlighted the transformative power of embracing her own unique identity and the role-playing aspect of her work.

