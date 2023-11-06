Thug Life: Kamal Haasan collaborates with Mani Ratnam for new action film

In a much-anticipated reunion, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan and acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam have come together for a new cinematic venture, marking their first collaboration in 36 years. The dynamic duo revealed the title of their upcoming project on the eve of Kamal Haasan's birthday, sending ripples of excitement through the film industry and among their ardent fans.

Kamal took to social media to announce the title of his latest cinematic masterpiece in collaboration with Mani Ratnam. The last time they joined forces was in 1987 for the cult epic crime film Nayakan.

In the promo video of Thug Life, a lone figure is seen standing in the middle of a barren, misty land. Covered in a rustic cloak, he is seen staring at five men who are standing at a distance, holding various weapons, ready to charge at him. The camera then turns to Kamal's face, showcasing him with a thick moustache and beard.

As the men approach him, he lets go of the cloak, revealing his long salt and pepper locks. What follows is a mesmerising display of skill and finesse as he systematically takes down his enemies. With a triumphant smile, he dons his cloak once again, and the title of the film, Thug Life, is unveiled.

Check out the promo video and poster below:

Thug Life is set to be co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, combining the creative genius of Kamal and Mani. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser.

Mani Ratnam, known for his visual storytelling, has assembled his frequent collaborators for Thug Life, including renowned cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and music composer extraordinaire AR Rahman.

Apart from Thug Life, Kamal is set to reprise the iconic role of Senapathy in Indian 2, which is scheduled for release in cinemas on April 12, 2024, and features a stellar cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh.